Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Join Him With "Journey Through Time"

January 17, 2019
Blake Powers
Steve Perry

Photo: Byron Purvis/AdMedia/Sipa USA

Blake Powers

Journey's guitarist Neal Schon is reuniting for (2) nights with Journey co-founder/singer/keyboardist Gregg Rollie and former Journey drummer Deen Castronovo for a reunion of sorts.

Yes, you read that correctly! Neal is inviting Steve Perry to join them February 22 or the 23rd. Wouldn't it be cool if Steve did so, for both dates!?

I am sure the shows will do well, and imagine how they would do with Steve on mic? Whew!

Still no word whether or not Steve plans to tour behind his well received comeback album, Traces.

Steve Perry
Neal Schon
Gregg Rollie
Deen Castronovo
Journey Through Time

