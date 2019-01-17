Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Join Him With "Journey Through Time"

Journey's guitarist Neal Schon is reuniting for (2) nights with Journey co-founder/singer/keyboardist Gregg Rollie and former Journey drummer Deen Castronovo for a reunion of sorts.

Neal Schon, Steve Perry and Journey Through Time https://t.co/fYnu5wBrOF via @YouTube here’s an Open invitation to Steve Perry to come out on ether the 22nd or 23rd would love to see you Steve -- pic.twitter.com/RNDmXZmELU — NEAL SCHON MUSIC (@NealSchonMusic) January 15, 2019

Yes, you read that correctly! Neal is inviting Steve Perry to join them February 22 or the 23rd. Wouldn't it be cool if Steve did so, for both dates!?

I am sure the shows will do well, and imagine how they would do with Steve on mic? Whew!

Still no word whether or not Steve plans to tour behind his well received comeback album, Traces.