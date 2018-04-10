Judge Judy Celebrating Win Over L.A. Talent Agency and For Women

L.A. talent agency Rebel Entertainment recently sued CBS, claiming the network conspired with Judge Judy to keep them from their contractual 5% of the show's earnings. CBS said since 2010, the show hasn't been profitable due to Judge Judy's high salary.

An L.A. County Superior Court judge ruled CBS's $47 mil salary to Judge Judy was legitimately based upon her worth to the show.

Judy's deposition was important and noted CBS tried to counter her proposed salary increase, however she made it clear, negotiation wasn't optional, and CBS agreed to her terms.

The L.A. County Superior Court judge said Judge Judy's show was a "resounding success" and without her, there isn't a show.

Yesterday, TMZ spoke with Judge Judy concerning her court victory.

Equal work for equal pay, and for many, Judge Judy just made their day.