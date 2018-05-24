Julia Louis-Dreyfus To Be Awarded The Mark Twain Prize For American Humor

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has won six straight Emmy Awards for her performance in the HBO series Veep.  

As if we didn't already know she's an incredible actress and humorist, it was just announced she will be awarded the 21st annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, in a ceremony to be held at the Kennedy Center October 21st.  

Previous winners include David Letterman, Bill Murray, Eddie Murphy, Tina Fey, Jay Leno, and Carol Burnett.  Louis-Dreyfus will be the first woman to earn the award since Burnett in 2016, and only the sixth overall.

 

She's won six Emmys in a row for her role as Selina Meyer in HBO's Veep, and won previously in 2016 for The New Adventures Old Christine, and in 1996 for her role as Elaine Benes on Seinfeld.

