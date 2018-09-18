"The Talk" Will Say Goodbye To Julie Chen

TMZ has confirmed Julie Chen from CBS's The Talk is leaving the show.

Being her husband, former CBS CEO Leslie Moonves, was terminated from his position for alleged sexual misconduct, and due to the 'The Talk" covering a myriad of subject matter including sexual misconduct, stayin on the show would have put Chen in a difficult position.

Chen signed off of her other show, Big Brother, last week, as Julie Chen Moonves. No word yet if she will stay with the show.

TMZ sources say Chen's departure from The Talk will include a videotape of her announcing leaving the program.

Best wishes to Julie Chen.