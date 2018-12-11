"Jump" Files App To To Release 2,000 e-Bikes In Dallas

Dallas used to have 20,000 rider-share bicycles, and now has 500 from Lime and 500 from Garland-based VBikes. Now, there is more possible competition on the horizon.

The Dallas Morning News reports "Jump", which purchased Uber in April for $200mil, has filed an application with Dallas City Hall to deploy 2,000 stationless re-chargeable electric bikes to the area.

The bikes still require riders to pedal, but a motor will do the difficult work, at up to 20 mph.

Video of JUMP Bikes - Playground (FULL Length)

