Justin Bieber Signs $100k Per Month LA House Lease

Call me crazy, but $100k per month... for RENT!?

Can we pray for Justin Bieber? LOL!

According to TMZ, Justin Bieber just signed a lease for a 4 bed, 7 bath, newly renovated 6,000 sq.ft. Mediterranean-style house in L.A., with lake-front views... at $100,000 per MONTH!

The house is for he and new wife Hailey Baldwin. They visited a NYC marriage license courthouse on 09.13.18 according to TMZ, where they were legally married. However, they feel their marriage will not be official until done in the eyes of God.

Pray for Justin Bieber to see the light as to how and where he's putting his money... :).