Justin Bieber Goes Old-School With Marriage Permission For Hailey Baldwin

TMZ reports that several weeks ago Justin Bieber met with his girlfriend Hailey Baldwin's dad, actor/pastor Stephen Baldwin, to ask him for Hailey's hand in marriage.

Photo: PA Images/SIPA USA

Stephen believes he, Justin and Hailey have the same Christian beliefs, and happily agreed.

Justin proposed to Hailey this past Saturday while they were vacationing in the Bahamas. and Hailey was happily wearing her engagement ring, Sunday.

Since the couple recently reunited, Justin posted this to Instagram.

Justin and Hailey attend the non-denominational Hillsong Church.

Wow! Best wishes to Justin and Hailey!