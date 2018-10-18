$100k Rent: Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Now House Hunting

Recently I share the story with you about Justin Bieber leasing a house in L.A.... for $100k per month. OUCH!

Justin, Hailey or someone they know has quickly come to the realization that $100k per month would be more wisely spent on actually owning property, and the couple were just seen checking out the house... where Demi Lovato overdosed, according to TMZ.

Yesterday, Justin and Hailey were seen leaving Demi's former home, which she put on the market last month. Wonder if he knows it's her former house?

The modern hillside house is 5,546 sq.ft., 4 bed, 5 bath, and priced... at $10 mil! Taking California earthquakes into consideration, not sure if I like the hill directly behind it, which you'll see, HERE.

Imagine how many real estate agents are clamoring to have Justin as a client!