Justin Timberlake Surprises "Swooning" 88-Year-Old Super Fan Backstage Before Concert

Bette Maloney, better known to her family as "Nammie" recently went viral after she was surprised with tickets to Justin Timberlake's upcoming show in Orlando.

The story doesn't end there, however, The video made its way to Timberlake, who thought it only best if he brought Nammie and her family backstage for a private meet and greet. Nammie's daughter Beth Watson told Today, "She was so excited. She did have a few things to say planned, and she brought Justin's son (Silas) a gift (a custom T-shirt) to give to him." Nammie even asked Timberlake's wife Jessica Biel if she could kiss the pop star on the cheek, to which Biel said no problem! Watson said, "She couldn't stop looking at him, and told him he was even cuter in person."

Timberlake even gave Nammie a shout out on stage, which came as a huge surprise to the family! Timberlake spent about ten minutes with Nammie and her family, during which he promised to perform a special request from the grandmother. Watson said, "She told him that her favorite dance move of his is when he goes up on his toes. He said he would throw in a few of those moves during the show."

Via Today