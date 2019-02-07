Kanye West Throws $600,000 To The Wind

This past Christmas, Kanye West surprised his wife Kim Kardashian with a 4,700 sq. ft., 4 bed, 5.5 bath, large terraced, plus gym, pool, and spa supplied Miami Beach condo in what is called "Billionaire Beach Bunker."

Now, TMZ reports Kanye and Kim don't feel the property offers enough privacy, and they prefer looking for a tropical place, perhaps the Bahamas, which their whole family can enjoy.

Well, that backing-out-of-the-deal decision, just cost them $600,000!!!

Hard to believe Kanye didn't know the property wouldn't include the security and privacy level he and Kim would want, before agreeing to purchase it.

Judging by the property status, finding buyers with sufficient funding, should be easy.

$600,000! Whew! That's the kind of money that could really help out disadvantaged people, especially children. Wonder if the real estate company would consider donating a portion of that to such?