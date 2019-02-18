Kardashians and Jenners File To Trademark Their Kids' Names

February 18, 2019
Blake Powers
Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian

Photo: Anthony Behar/Sipa USA

Categories: 
Blake Powers

According to TMZ, expect many more years of the Kardashian and Jenner name to be top-of-mind.

Kim and Khloe Kardashian, plus Kylie Jenner, have filed documents to trademark the names of their children (Saint, North and Chicago West, plus True Thompson and Stormi Webster) in order to attach their children's names to products (clothing, toys, skin-care, etc.). Kylie even filed a trademark for "Stormiworld".

In addition, the family is seeking the ability to sign endorsement deals to promote others' products.

Wonder what kind of clothing, toys, skin-care etc., have the children designed and do they understand what endorsing a product consists of? Saint West is three-years-old. At 3, I was lucky to design a picture of my mom with crayons and about the only thing I could endorse was the love she had for me. Just sayin'... :).

Tags: 
The Kardashians
The Jenners
Kim Kardashian
khloe kardashian
saint west
North West
chicago west
True Thompson
stormi webster
Kylie Jenner

