Katharine McPhee (actress/singer/American Idol runner-up) Loses Her Father Two Weeks After Her Engagement Announcement

Broadway star and former American Idol runner up Katharine McPhee lost her father Daniel McPhee Monday the 16th, just a couple weeks after word of her engagement to music producer David Foster.

Katherine recently posted this.

Yes, her engagement ring was the last thing she showed her dad before his passing.

An insider to E! News says, "the ring is very elegant and large"... "They are both very happy and over the moon excited. Katharine has been wanting this for a while now."

Condolences to Katharine, her family, and her father's friends during this time of grief.