Katharine McPhee (actress/singer/American Idol runner-up) Loses Her Father Two Weeks After Her Engagement Announcement
Broadway star and former American Idol runner up Katharine McPhee lost her father Daniel McPhee Monday the 16th, just a couple weeks after word of her engagement to music producer David Foster.
I can’t believe I’m even writing this.... But it is with heavy heart that I share that my sweet sweet Papa left this earth yesterday morning. We as a family are completely heartbroken and devastated. He was my biggest fan, my biggest champion, always telling me to “Give em hell kid!” He was so kind and caring and made sure we knew how much he loved us. Not sure my heart will ever be the same. I’m so sad he missed my broadway debut. But when I return to the stage next week I hope he can watch it in peace and from up above. Thank you to all my friends who’ve been so loving and supportive these last 48 hours. I love you Papa. I already miss you so much. This hurts. --
Katherine recently posted this.
It’s been a hard week. Lots of tears but I want to thank my friends and family for all the love and support. My dad was so happy for me. My ring was the last thing I showed my dad before he passed and makes me smile when I look at this as a reminder of our last conversation. And now I’m ready to share with all of you what has been my sunshine amongst this painful loss. My love wisely said to me the other day that “death is the only thing that is 100 percent inevitable and the thing we are least prepared for.” So today we’re celebrating life and not forgetting love. ❤️
Yes, her engagement ring was the last thing she showed her dad before his passing.
An insider to E! News says, "the ring is very elegant and large"... "They are both very happy and over the moon excited. Katharine has been wanting this for a while now."
Condolences to Katharine, her family, and her father's friends during this time of grief.