Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx - Still Dating!

So much for last month's rumors of Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx having split!

According to E News, last night, the couple arrived via a black SUV, entering NYC's TAO restaurant.

Katie and Jamie walked into the restaurant, separately, continuing to keep any elements of PDA away from the press.

Photo: PA Images/Sipa USA

They dined in the dark back area of the restaurant, further contributing to their continous quest for privacy.

Approx. 1.5 hours later, Kate and Jamie left separately. Jamie's scheduled appearance on The Tonight Show may have had something to do with that.

Katie and Jamie's private relationship continues to work!