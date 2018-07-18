Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx - Still Dating!

July 18, 2018
Jul 15, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Recording artist and actor Jamie Foxx during the 2018 legends and celebrity softball game at Nationals Ballpark.

Photo: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

So much for last month's rumors of Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx having split!

According to E News, last night, the couple arrived via a black SUV, entering NYC's TAO restaurant. 

Katie and Jamie walked into the restaurant, separately, continuing to keep any elements of PDA away from the press. 

4/23/2018 - Katie Holmes attends the 13th annual Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner at Balthazar in New York
Photo: PA Images/Sipa USA

They dined in the dark back area of the restaurant, further contributing to their continous quest for privacy. 

Approx. 1.5 hours later, Kate and Jamie left separately. Jamie's scheduled appearance on The Tonight Show may have had something to do with that.

Katie and Jamie's private relationship continues to work!

 

