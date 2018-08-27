Keller High School Band To March In Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

When the 92nd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade weaves throughout the streets of New York, there will be at least some local representation from the Lone Star State.

The Keller High School band has been chosen as the lone representative from Texas to march in this year's parade, chosen from the hundreds if not thousands of applications from high school, university, military and specialty bands from across the country. According to Wesley Whatley, creative director of music and talent for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Texas is always a very competitive state, but Keller managed to stand out above everybody else. He said, "What really sets Keller High School Band above the rest is their musicality. From perfectly tuned solo playing to rich full-ensemble chorales, Keller achieves a mature symphonic sound found only in the very finest high school music programs."

Whatley also told the Fort Worth Star Telegram, the band's achievement band’s achievement was "nurtured in a culture of excellence — and Macy's believes these talented young musicians are deserving of the national spotlight."

Via Star Telegram