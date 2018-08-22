Keller Police Seek Owner Of Pot Belly Pig

Keller authories are hoping the owner of pot-belly pig, which was captured today after sunrise near Palamino Trail and Bronco Lane, will come forward.

Anyone missing a friend? Maybe our new #Mascot pic.twitter.com/JylEIt26za — Keller Police Dept (@kellerpolice) August 22, 2018

A City Of Keller spokesperson told NBC 5 that the pig was seen yesterday on North Tarrant Parkway and left the area before authorities could arrive.

Officer Intia: Pig Whisperer. This gal is stealing hearts at KPD! pic.twitter.com/31rmCrt9Dm — Keller Police Dept (@kellerpolice) August 22, 2018

Keller police tweeted that it is "definitely a domestic potbelly, though a bit ornery."

Is the pig sticking his tongue out at the camera? LOL!