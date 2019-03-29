ICE Holding Canadian Stalker of Kendall Jenner

March 29, 2019
Blake Powers
Kendall Jenner walking on the red carpet at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angele​s, California, USA on Feb. 24, 2019

Photo: JC Olivera/Sipa USA

Categories: 
Blake Powers

According to TMZ, 38-year-old Canadian John Ford, who entered America a year ago today at Sweetwater, Montana with a non-immigrant B-2 visa (allowing him to stay in the U.S. for up to 6 months) showed up to Kendall Jenner's swimming pool and porch this past October.  The FBI have been following Ford for several weeks and he was arrested Monday at a New Mexico hotel.

Ford, who's visa has expired, is currently being held by ICE, which told TMZ, "This timely arrest could very well have prevented a violent crime. Our special agents acted quickly on this tip to ensure that this obsessive behavior didn't escalate to become a tragedy."

The Kardashian-Jenner family released a statement and said, "We are extremely appreciative of the hard work by the Los Angeles Police Dept. and ICE, whose swift response and professionalism led to this man's apprehension. His actions have not only had a severe impact on Kendall's life, but the entire family's sense of security, causing us to fear for Kendall's safety as well as our own. Knowing this individual is in custody gives us peace of mind."

John Ford is in El Paso, awaiting his deportation hearing. 

Tags: 
kendall jenner
ice
B-2 Visa
Canada
John Ford
FBI
LAPD

Recent Podcast Audio
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's [email protected] 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks with Eric Chambliss, 'Bob Gaudio' In 'Jersey Boys' KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes