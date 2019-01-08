Kim Kardashian Flooded With Thousands of Letters From Prison Inmates Seeking Freedom

Kim Kardashian has a new nickname, "The Princess of Prison Reform", given to her by prison staffers and inmates, according to TMZ.

Ever since Kim and her team helped Cyntoia Brown receive clemency from Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam plus helping free 63-year-old Alice Marie Johnson and Matthew Charles, Kim is receiving an enormous amount of daily mail from prison inmates seeking her help towards their freedom.

CNN's Van Jones has said recent prison reform legislation that was passed wouldn't have done so, if it wasn't for Kim Kardashian meeting with President Trump.

Will Kim continue to help get clemency for inmates she feels are wrongfully imprisoned? Will she be offered her own reality TV show about the cases and her efforts? What do you think?