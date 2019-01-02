Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Expecting 4th Child Via Surrogate

January 2, 2019
Blake Powers
12/3/2018 - Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West attend the opening night of "The Cher Show" on Broadway at the Neil Simon Theatre in New York

Photo: PA Images/Sipa USA

Blake Powers

Kim and Kanye already have 5-1/2 year old North, 3-year-old Saint, 1 month old this month Chicago, and now PEOPLE reports the couple are expecting their 4th child, via surrogate, and... it's a boy... according to TMZ

This will be their 2nd surrogate child.

A PEOPLE insider says, “Kim and Kanye were already talking about baby No. 4 when Chicago was just a couple of days old. And they absolutely would use the surrogate again. They love her.”

Will their new baby be part of Keeping Up With The Kardashians?

In August, Kim spoke with E! News and said if they did have a 4th, you'd definately see it on the show.

More info, HERE

 

 

 

 

