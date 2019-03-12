Kim Kardashian To Pay 5 Years Rent For 1st "First Step Act" Former Prison Inmate

US Weekly reports Matthew Charles had served 20 of his 35-year sentence for a non-violent drug and weapons charge and was the first to be released under new prison reform laws.

Recently, Charles' housing application was turned down due to his prison background, and after hearing about this via Twitter, Kim Kardashian reached out to Charles and a friend of his on Sunday, offering to help find Charles a place to live and to pay his rent for the next 5 years!

Matthew Charles posted this.

Charles plans to use those 5 years to save towards purchasing a house.

Best wishes to Matthew towards a bright future.

Learn more about the story of Matthew Charles, HERE.