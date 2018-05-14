Know Someone Who'd Be A Good "Chief Donut Officer"?

Want to re-celebrate the New Year? Know someone other than Homer Simpson who l-o-v-e-s donuts?

"National Donut Day" is June 1 and Travel and Leisure reports Entenmann's is seeking it's first "Chief Donut Officer."

The top (5) applicants will be required to submit a video explaining why they are perfect for the position and the public will choose the winner by voting.

Finalists will receive $1,000 plus 1 year of free donuts.

The winner will receive $5,000, free donuts for 1 year, Entenmann's wear (t-shirts) and an Entenmann's tote bag.

Yes, eating donuts could finally pay off for you... :).

You must be at least 18-years-old to enter the contest and apply HERE.