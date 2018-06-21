"Koko" The Gorilla Has Passed at Age 46

Koko, a western lowland gorilla that was born at the San Francisco Zoo, that became popular in the '70s and '80s after learning sign language via Stanford University researchers, passed away in her sleep Tuesday at the Gorilla Foundation's preserve in the Santa Cruz Mountains of Northern California.

Koko was featured twice in National Geographic, including being the magazine's cover girl in 1978.

Koko had amazing communications skills learned 1,000 words in sign language and understand 2,000 words in English.

Video of KOKO THE GORILLA WHO TALKS | Preview | PBS

During Koko's life, she made friends with several celebs, including the late Robin Williams and "Flea", bassist for Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Video of Koko&#039;s Tribute to Robin Williams

Koko even went into mourning, when the world lost Robin.

Video of Koko the Gorilla Mourns Her Friend, Robin Williams

Koko passed at age 46.

R.I.P.