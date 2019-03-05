Kylie Jenner: World's Youngest Billionaire, Ever!

According to Forbes annual list of the world's wealthiest people for this year, Kylie Jenner now has a net worth of $1,000,000,000!!! She is the youngest to ever do it, at age 21!

Kylie's financial success stems from Kylie Cosmetics (formerly known as Kylie Lip Kits), which launched in 2015, renamed in 2016, and has reached booming sales numbers via an exclusive distribution deal with Ulta, and available at over 1,000 Ulta stores. Last year, Kylie Cosmetics revenue grew 9%!

Kylie told Forbes, "I didn’t expect anything. I did not foresee the future. But (the recognition) feels really good. That’s a nice pat on the back."

Learn more about the Kylie Cosmetic success story, HERE.