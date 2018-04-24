Ladies! Want Your Man To Have a "Macho Mouth"?

Ask Men reports some men are wanting a "Macho Mouth."

The focus is wanting to have the lips of Channing Tatum...

Brad Pitt...

... or pop group/solo star One Direction's Harry Styles.

Bloomberg reports a study reveals over 30% of guys are likely to consider a cosmetic procedure, including pec implants, "macho mouth" lip injections, plus liposuction and hair transplants. Half of which, are millennials.

When it comes to "Macho Mouth", the procedure was created by Dr. Rian Maercks.

Video of Guys are getting the ‘Macho Mouth&#039; procedure to look like Channing Tatum | Page Six

Ladies! Would you like your man to have a "Macho Mouth"?