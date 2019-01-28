Lady Gaga Brings Bradley Cooper On Stage For Surprise “Shallow” Duet

January 28, 2019
Blake Powers

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Blake Powers
Features
Shows

Lady Gaga closes every show of her residency in Las Vegas with “Shallow,” the Academy Award-nominated song from her film A Star Is Born.

Saturday night, the crowd attending Enigma was in for an incredible treat when before Gaga performed the song, she brought out her costar from the film Bradley Cooper for a surprise duet.

Both Gaga and Cooper were nominated for Oscars for their performances in the film, which was also nominated for Best Picture and four other awards.

Via Page Six

Tags: 
Lady Gaga
Bradley Cooper
shallow
A Star Is Born
Enigma
duet
Music
Video
Surprise

Recent Podcast Audio
Jenny Q Speaks With Firefall's Jock Bartley KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks with Marty Scott, George Harrison of Liverpool Legends: The Complete Beatles Tribute KLUVFM: On-Demand
Anna Kurian from the NTFB tells Jenny Q there are four ways to help: donate food, funds, time or your voice.  KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Messonnier from cast of Cinderella KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Mouguett Lozada About Castaway Cay KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes