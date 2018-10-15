The Late Amy Winehouse's Story Is Coming To Theaters

A big-budget story of the late five-time Grammy award winning Amy Winehouse, who's blend of soul, R&B and jazz catapulted her into 8 years of music stardom until her July 23, 2011 death due to alcohol poisoning, has been given approval by her family, according to the U.K.'s Sun.

Remember Amy's 2006 "Rehab"?

Video of Amy Winehouse - Rehab

... and 2008's "You Know I'm No Good"...

Video of Amy Winehouse - You Know I&#039;m No Good

The Winehouse family has signed a deal with British producer Alison Owen's Monumental Pictures and filming is expected to begin sometime next year.

Amy's father Mitch Winehouse says, "What we want is somebody to portray Amy in the way that she was...the funny, brilliant, charming and horrible person that she was. To get the right people to do it, that’s very important, and we will."

Mitch Winehouse also notes, “I wouldn’t mind betting it would be an unknown, young, English — London, Cockney — actress who looks a bit like Amy.”

In addition to Amy's originals, her cover version of the 1963 Ruby & The Romantics hit "Our Day Will Come", was recorded for her 2003 debut album Frank, but was released on her posthumous compilation album, Lioness: Hidden Treasures, which was released to British radio Nov. 3, 2011.

Video of Amy Winehouse - Our Day Will Come: Amy Winehouse Tribute

Amy Winehouse passed away at age 27.

R.I.P.