The Late Glenn Frey's Wife Continues Negligence Case Against Doctor

In January of 2018, news came out that Cindy Frey, wife of The Eagles Glenn Frey, filed suit against gastroenterologist Dr. Steven Itzkowitz, claiming he was negligent in treating her late husband's ulcerative colitis in 2015. Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame inductee Frey died a year later at age 67. Cindy, is suing for $12 million in "lost earnings".

Now Page Six reports Dr. Itzkowitz doesn't believe Glenn could have earned $12 mil had he lived past age 67 and is claiming in new Manhattan Supreme Court documents that Cindy Frey refuses to provide financial records proving Glenn would have earned that amount, had he been alive.

Cindy Frey's attorney Eric Turkewitz responded in court docs that Dr. Itzkowitz hasn't signed a confidentiality agreement and this is why he he hasn't received the financial info requested.

Cindy Frey and Dr. Iztkowitz are due in court again this week.