Lazy People May Be More Intelligent

According to The Sun, a study based in the Florida Gulf Coast shows persons of higher intellect do not bore easy, and are content just sitting around, thinking about things, and do not require physical activitiy for mental stimulation.

Research director Todd McElroy chose 30 'thinkers' and 30 'non-thinkers' and monitored them for 7 days with a wrist-activity monitor.

Results revealed the 'thinkers' were far less active than the 'non-thinkers'.

Weekend results however showed no difference between the two, which hasn't been explained yet.

McElroy notes eventhough the lazy participants may be more intelligent, the lack of physical activity negatively effects their health and lifestyle.

Time to find a happy medium. Think smart, and clean the garage in less time... :).