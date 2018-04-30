Learn About Frisco's 12-Year-Old Genius

NBC 5 reports Frisco 12-year-old Vivek Abraham has been talented with mathematics since age 4, became interested in astronomy and physics at age 5, and by age 7, Vivek decided on a career in astrophysics.

Vivek has topped out I.Q. tests (average scores of 160) and has been on NBC's children's show Genius Junior.

Watch @friscoisd 8th grader Vivek Abraham on Genius Junior. So unbelievably smart. Spent time with him this week ... definitely one to watch. @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/hltxvzeHzP — Meredith Yeomans (@YeomansNBC5) April 30, 2018

