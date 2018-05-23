Learn How Most Parents Choose A Family Vacation Destination

Summer is officially less than 1 month away, and according to SWNS Digital, a new study shows a high percentage of parents are asking their kids about family vacation destinations.

Here are some of the details learned from the study:

90% of parents make vacation choices based upon their children's desires

83% of parents say their children have no idea how lucky they are to even have a family vacation

70% of parents talk with their kids about where to go to for vacation before making a decision

60% of parents prefer relaxing on a beach

50% of parents say action-packed activities are top of their children's vacation wishes

40% of parents admit to not having talked with their kids about their family vacation and regretted it later

How do you plan a vacation?