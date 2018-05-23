Learn How Most Parents Choose A Family Vacation Destination
May 23, 2018
Summer is officially less than 1 month away, and according to SWNS Digital, a new study shows a high percentage of parents are asking their kids about family vacation destinations.
Here are some of the details learned from the study:
- 90% of parents make vacation choices based upon their children's desires
- 83% of parents say their children have no idea how lucky they are to even have a family vacation
- 70% of parents talk with their kids about where to go to for vacation before making a decision
- 60% of parents prefer relaxing on a beach
- 50% of parents say action-packed activities are top of their children's vacation wishes
- 40% of parents admit to not having talked with their kids about their family vacation and regretted it later
How do you plan a vacation?