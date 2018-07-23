Learn How A Trial Basis 4-Day Work Week Affected This Company

The New York Times reports in March and April, New Zealand company Perpetual Guardian (a firm that helps people manage wills and estates) conducted an experiement with it's staff.

For the 2 above mentioned months, Perpetual Guardian's 240 employees were paid for a 5-day work week, however they worked 4 days per week/32 hours.

A study of the results concluded employees improved their work-life balance by 24% and were more energized when they returned to work!

Some of the improvements include:

more creativity

attendance

adherence to break-time rules

time management

Learn more about this experiment's conclusions, HERE.

Think your company would benefit from a 4-day work week?

A company in New Zealand tested out a four-day work week and discovered that it had huge benefits – on both employee morale and productivity. For two months, Perpetual Guardian, a firm that helps people manage their wills and estates, had employees work four days -- 32 hours a week, instead of 40 -- but paid them for five days. The result? Employees were more punctual, creative and productive -- not to mention happier and less stressed. The company was so happy with the results they want to make it a permanent change.