Review: "Captain Marvel" (Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Jude Law)

Captain Marvel - Rated PG-13

The story follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Critics: according to Rottentomatoes.com, "Packed with action, humor, and visual thrills, Captain Marvel introduces the MCU's latest hero with an origin story that makes effective use of the franchise's signature formula. 83% LIKE!"

Blake: those in-the-know tell me Captain Marvel isn't a cinematic marvel. It is however, a '90s based retro-laced beginning for what could be a bright future and Brie Larson proves she has the ingredients to help give it a strong and glossy sheen. 3 of 5 stars.

