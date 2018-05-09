Learn Who Some Of The Top Paid Movie Stars Are and Why

Who is earning major money in Hollywood?

The days of a star receiving a $20+ million salary for one movie, are now rare. However, there is still good money to be made, especially in deals wherein bonuses based on star-status, a celebrity's internet and social media success, box-office draw potential, movie profits, etc., are part of the negotiation.

Just to give you an idea how varied salaries can be, Variety reports the following are some of past, current and future Hollywood salaries:

2013 - "The Purge" - Ethan Hawke - $2M

2015 - "Minions" - Sandra Bullock - $10M

2017 - "Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle" - Kevin Hart - $10M - Jack Black - $5M

2018 - "Venom" - Tom Hardy - $7M

2018 - "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" - Chris Pratt - $10M

2019 - "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" - Leonardo Dicaprio - $10M

2019 - "Jungle Cruise" - Emily Blunt - $8-10M

2019 - "Bond 25" - Daniel Craig - $25M

2020 - "Indiana Jones 5" - Harrison Ford - $10-12M

2020 - "Barbie" - Anne Hathaway - $15M

2020 - "Red Notice" - Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson - $22M

