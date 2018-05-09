Learn Who Some Of The Top Paid Movie Stars Are and Why
May 9, 2018
Who is earning major money in Hollywood?
The days of a star receiving a $20+ million salary for one movie, are now rare. However, there is still good money to be made, especially in deals wherein bonuses based on star-status, a celebrity's internet and social media success, box-office draw potential, movie profits, etc., are part of the negotiation.
Just to give you an idea how varied salaries can be, Variety reports the following are some of past, current and future Hollywood salaries:
- 2013 - "The Purge" - Ethan Hawke - $2M
- 2015 - "Minions" - Sandra Bullock - $10M
- 2017 - "Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle" - Kevin Hart - $10M - Jack Black - $5M
- 2018 - "Venom" - Tom Hardy - $7M
- 2018 - "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" - Chris Pratt - $10M
- 2019 - "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" - Leonardo Dicaprio - $10M
- 2019 - "Jungle Cruise" - Emily Blunt - $8-10M
- 2019 - "Bond 25" - Daniel Craig - $25M
- 2020 - "Indiana Jones 5" - Harrison Ford - $10-12M
- 2020 - "Barbie" - Anne Hathaway - $15M
- 2020 - "Red Notice" - Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson - $22M
Learn more about how movie stars negotiate and achieve their salaries, HERE!