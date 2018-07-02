Lebron James Signs $154mil Deal with LA Lakers - Arnold Schwarzenegger Welcomes Him

July 2, 2018
Blake Powers
Blake Powers
LeBron James

Photo: Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal/TNS/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Blake Powers

TMZ reports on Friday, LeBron James declined a $35.6 million contract option with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and arrived in LA Saturday, where he was soon in a meeting with Magic Johnson.

Klutch Sports, which represents LeBron, issued a press release yesterday, saying LeBron has signed a 4 year $154mil contract with the Los Angeles Lakers!

Even Arnold Schwarzenegger is stoked about this!

TMZ says LeBron will make an official announcement, tomorrow/Tuesday.

 

 

 

Tags: 
Los Angeles
LeBron James
Cleveland Cavaliers
LA Lakers
Magic Johnson
Klutch Sports
Arnold Schwarzenegger