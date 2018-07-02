Lebron James Signs $154mil Deal with LA Lakers - Arnold Schwarzenegger Welcomes Him

TMZ reports on Friday, LeBron James declined a $35.6 million contract option with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and arrived in LA Saturday, where he was soon in a meeting with Magic Johnson.

Future Laker LeBron James has landed in LA pic.twitter.com/ghhVdAq7F1 — Alex Harmer (@harmer805) June 30, 2018

Klutch Sports, which represents LeBron, issued a press release yesterday, saying LeBron has signed a 4 year $154mil contract with the Los Angeles Lakers!

Even Arnold Schwarzenegger is stoked about this!

TMZ says LeBron will make an official announcement, tomorrow/Tuesday.