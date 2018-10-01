Limiting Screen Time And Increasing Sleep Improves Cognitive Abilities Of Children

A groundbreaking study from the National Institutes of Health has found that limiting screen time and increasing physical activity and sleep in children actually improves brain function.

The study focused on 4,500 children, ranging in age from 8 to 11. Researchers compared the spent on screens, sleeping, and engaging in physical activity with these kids against those studied in Canada's 24-hour Movement Guidelines. The Canadian Society for Exercise Physiology created those guidelines to advise kids how they should be spending their days.

After comparing to two sets of children, wouldn't you know that the kids that met those guidelines, which included 9 to 11 hours of sleep, at least one hour of physical activity, and less than two hours of screen time actually had improved cognitive abilities and brain power?! Amazing, huh?

Even just limiting screen time or getting enough sleep nightly was enough to improve brain function in the children. Dr. Jeremy Walsh, the lead author of the study, said, "Evidence suggests that good sleep and physical activity are associated with improved academic performance, while physical activity is also linked to better reaction time, attention, memory, and inhibition."

The study found that only 1 in 20 US children met all three guidelines of 9 to 11 hours of sleep, at least one hour of physical activity, and less than two hours of screen time. Research is ongoing, however, with particular focus into what exactly kids are watching with their screen time, be it for entertainment or educational purposes.

Via USA Today