Lindsey Buckingham Leaves Fleetwood Mac

CNN reports guitarist/vocalist Lindsey Buckingham has left Fleetwood Mac!

A statement release reads, "Lindsey Buckinghamd will not be performing with the band on this tour"--"The band wishes Lindsey all the best."

A CNN source has revealed that the split was "over musical differences regarding the tour."

Simultaneously, Fleetwood Mac has announced musician Mike Campbell (American guitarist, songwriter, record producer and formerly with Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers) and New Zealand born multi-instrumentalist/songwriter Neil Finn. Fin was the founder of Crowded House, who had a major radio hit in 1987 with "Don't Dream It's Over."

Now the question is, is this permanent? Or, just for this tour?