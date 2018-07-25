Lioness See’s Simba The Lion Toy, Immediately Wants It

Even the lions at the zoo like Simba the lion.

Last weekend Mila of Oklahoma turned five years old and went to the zoo for her birthday, she took with her a stuffed Simba doll from Disney’s The Lion King.

When Mila walked up to the window at the lion enclosure, she pulled out Simba and the lioness immediately started pawing at the glass. Mila began walking back and forth and the lioness followed her, staring at Simba the whole time.

Mila’s great aunt took video of her encounter and posted it on Facebook.

Check out the video below.

Via: FOX 4 News