Little League Baseball Team Practices Despite A Huge Tornado Forming Behind Them

May 31, 2019
Blake Powers
Categories: 
Blake Powers
Features
Shows

We’ve experienced our fair share of tornadoes in our time.

In fact, nearly 30 tornadoes were reported alone last Wednesday from Texas to Iowa, 8 in North Texas alone!

For those that live in Tornado Alley, we’ve grown accustomed to their appearance every year, but they can still be quite scary.  Not for this little league team in Iowa, though.

Despite a tornado forming just behind them, they appeared to be solely focused on preparing for their upcoming game. 

No lightning?  Play ball!

Tags: 
baseball
Team
little league
Warm Up
Practice
game
Video
Tornado
Weather
iowa
Tornado Alley

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's [email protected] 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes