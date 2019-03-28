Journey's Neal Schon Suing For Alleged Security Guard Attack On His Wife

TMZ reports Journey guitarist Neal Schon claims in March 2017 while playing a show in Ft. Wayne Indiana, his wife Machaela was taking pictures in front of the stage, when a security guard hired by Beverly Hills CA based American events promoter and venue operator LIve Nation, violently threw her into the PA system.

According to documents, Michaele claims she suffered emotional distress, humiliation, and Neal claims from that, he's suffered emotional distress and now worries about her safety while he's performing.

Neal and Michaele are suing Live Nation for unspecified damages.