Lockheed Martin Hiring 400 in Ft. Worth
July 24, 2018
If you or someone you know has experience in the following:
- avionics technician
- milling machinist
- low observable coater
- structural assembler
- aircraft mechanic
- field and service mechanic
- electrical assembler
.. Lockheed Martin will have a hiring event Monday July 30.
The plan is to add 400 new personnel for the F-35 aircract program at it's Ft. Worth facility.
Yesterday, the White House featured the F-35 in it's "Made In America Product Showcase."
Here's a look at the F-35!
Best wishes and good luck to all applicants!