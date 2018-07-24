Lockheed Martin Hiring 400 in Ft. Worth

If you or someone you know has experience in the following:

avionics technician

milling machinist

low observable coater

structural assembler

aircraft mechanic

field and service mechanic

electrical assembler

.. Lockheed Martin will have a hiring event Monday July 30.

The plan is to add 400 new personnel for the F-35 aircract program at it's Ft. Worth facility.

Yesterday, the White House featured the F-35 in it's "Made In America Product Showcase."

Here's a look at the F-35!

Video of WOW!!! f35 Lightning II RIAT 2018

Best wishes and good luck to all applicants!