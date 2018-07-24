Lockheed Martin Hiring 400 in Ft. Worth

July 24, 2018
6/6/2018 - Britain's F-35B jets line up after they arrive at RAF Marham in Norfolk.

Photo: PA Images/Sipa USA

If you or someone you know has experience in the following:

  • avionics technician
  • milling machinist
  • low observable coater
  • structural assembler
  • aircraft mechanic
  • field and service mechanic
  • electrical assembler

.. Lockheed Martin will have a hiring event Monday July 30.

The plan is to add 400 new personnel for the F-35 aircract  program at it's Ft. Worth facility.

Yesterday, the White House featured the F-35 in it's "Made In America Product Showcase."

Here's a look at the F-35!

Best wishes and good luck to all applicants!

