UPDATE: Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Giannulli Feel To Have Strong Case In College Bribery Scandal

TMZ is reporting the reason Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli declined a plea bargain in the college bribery scandal case is because they firmly believe they have a strong defense for several reasons.

1. they say Rick Singer did not inform them how he would be using the $500K to get their daughters into USC.

2. they knew Rick Singer wanted photos of their girls on a rowing machine but were not made aware of his full plan.

3. their intent was to utilize a "facilitator" to help their daughters the same way hundreds of others have been helped into college.

TMZ notes, "knowledge and intent are key elements to proving bribery."

Simultaneously, TMZ notes according to the complaint, Mossimo Giannulli sent at least $100k... directly to the USC assistant athletic director.

TMZ reports Loughlin and Giannulli's basic defense is that for decades, colleges have traded school admission for such things as a wing of a new school. Such is not only accepted, it's strongly suggested by some schools, which parents know.

Former USC assistant coach Laura Janke, who made it seem Olivia Jade was on the school rowing team, is expected to plead guilty to criminal charges associated with the scheme.