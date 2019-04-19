Paranormal Investigator Who Helped Inspire "The Conjuring" and "Amityville Horror" Has Died

April 19, 2019
Blake Powers
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 15: Paranormal investigator Lorraine Warren (L) and actress Vera Farmiga pose at the after party for Warner Bros. 'The Conjuring' at Aventine Restaurant on July 15, 2013 in Los Angeles, California

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Blake Powers

The work and experiences of Lorraine and Ed Warren, real life paranormal investigators, are well known, including the case in Amityville NY, which inspired the 1977 book, "The Amityville Horror", the 1979 movie, and the 2005 re-boot.

Lorraine and Ed's work also inspired James Wan's 'Conjuring' horror movie franchise, in which Lorraine is played by Vera Farmiga.

Lorraine and Ed were world-renowned for their work.

Ed Warren passed away in 2006, and now, at age 92, Lorraine, has passed.

TMZ reports Lorraine's grandson Chris McKinnell saying, "Last night my grandmother, Lorraine Warren, quietly and peacefully left us to join her beloved Ed. She was happy and laughing until the very end."

Rest in peace Lorraine, and Ed.

