Love Books, Creative Writing, and Ready To Live In A Maldives Luxury Resort?

If you love to read, enjoy creative writing, teaching children, and can share your life via blogging, I may have found the perfect job for you!

Soneva Fushi, a luxury resort in the Maldives (the tropical archipelago of 1,192 islands), self described as a "desert island hideaway", is looking for someone to work in their pop-up book store.

Travel & Leisure reports this position is more than just recommending books to guests, you will not only share your thoughts and suggestions, you will also teach creative writing classes, read stories to children, and blog about your experience.

If this sounds like the perfect position for you or someone you know, persons interested should contact [email protected]

Wow! This could be a dream-come-true for the right person!