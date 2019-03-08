Luke Perry's Son Promises To "Make Him Proud" In Heartbreaking Instagram Post
Actor Luke Perry passed away Monday following a massive stroke.
His son Jack finally released a public statement on the passing of his father, in a pair of photos in an incredibly sweet, heartbreaking Instagram post.
Jack, who wrestles professionaly under the name "Jungle Boy" wrote, "He was a lot of things to a lot of people. To me, he was always Dad. He loved [and> supported me in everything, and inspired me to be the best that I could possibly be."
He was a lot of things to a lot of people. To me, he was always Dad. He loved and supported me in everything, and inspired me to be the best that I could possibly be. I’ve learned so much from you, and my heart is broken thinking about everything you won’t be here for. I’ll miss you every day that I walk this earth. I’ll do whatever I can to carry on your legacy and make you proud. I love you Dad.
Luke's daughter Sophie shared a similar message writing, "I’m not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it’s something you aren’t ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it’s all happening in the public eye. So bare [sic> with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly."
A lot has happened in this past week for me. Everything is happening so fast. I made it back from Malawi just in time to be here with my family, And in the past 24 hours I have received an overwhelming amount of love and support. I cannot individually respond to the hundreds of beautiful and heartfelt messages, but I see them, and appreciate you all for sending positivity to my family and I. I’m not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it’s something you aren’t ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it’s all happening in the public eye. So bear with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly.