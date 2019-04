With Britney Spears taking time off for her family, rumors of her getting treatment at a mental health care facility, plus her father's health issues, Britney's mom Lynne Spears posted this.

A post shared by Lynne Spears (@lynnespears_rf) on Apr 4, 2019 at 3:21am PDT

Best wishes to Britney, her dad Jamie, and the entire Spears family for good health.

