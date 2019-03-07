“Mad About You” Lands New Network Deal For 2019 Revival

March 7, 2019
Blake Powers
Categories: 
Blake Powers
Features
Shows

Mad About You, the ‘90s sitcom starring Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt as newlywed couple as Paul and Jamie Buchman is back.

The show recently landed a deal with Charter’s Spectrum Originals, which will broadcast the limited-event series revival later this year.

Reiser and Hunt said in a joint statement, “We are so excited to finally be doing this and thrilled to have Peter Tolan as our fearless captain.   We promise you the same funny and heartwarming show – as soon as we can remember what’s funny about being older. It’s going to be great!”

The show originally aired on NBC from September, 1992 to May, 1999.

Via Variety

Tags: 
Mad About You
Television
TV
Helen Hunt
Paul Reiser
revival
sitcom
comedy
'90s

Recent Podcast Audio
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks with Eric Chambliss, 'Bob Gaudio' In 'Jersey Boys' KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks With Firefall's Jock Bartley KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks with Marty Scott, George Harrison of Liverpool Legends: The Complete Beatles Tribute KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes