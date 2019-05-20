'Star Wars' Trilogy Coming to Majestic Theater Will Help Peter Mayhew Foundation

If you watched the original Star Wars trilogy at theaters and have wished you could share the same with someone who didn't, your opportunity to do so happens in August, at the Majestic Theatre in Dallas.

Guidelive reports the following details and date:

the special edition re-release of A New Hope - Sunday Aug. 4

The Empire Strikes Back - Thur. Aug. 15

Return Of The Jedi - Sun. Aug. 18

Tickets are $10 for each and $1.00 from every ticket sold will go towards the Peter Mayhew Foundation, which according to the website is "devoted to the alleviation of disease, pain, suffering, and the financial toll brought on by life's traumatic events. By providing its available resources directly to deserving children and adults in need, we assist numerous charitable organizations in order to promote and boost their effectiveness and provide support where needed."

Mayhew starred as 'Chewbacca' in the original trilogy, 2005's Revenge of the Sith, 2015's The Force Awakens, and passed away last month at his home in Boyd, TX (20 miles northwest of Ft. Worth).