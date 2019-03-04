MAJOR FREEZE WARNING TONIGHT!

The coldest temps so far this DFW winter season are expected... TONIGHT!

According to 98.7K-LUV's sister station NewsRadio 1080 KRLD Chief Meteorologist Dan Brounoff. here's what you can expect.

TODAY - Cold - High 32 (if lucky)

TONIGHT: potential pipe-bursting cold - Low 17! (make sure you protect exterior faucets, leave interior faucets dripping, and bring pets inside)

TOMORROW: Clear & 42

WEDNESDAY: Sunny & 52

THURSDAY: Cloudy, humid, rain possible - High 63

FRIDAY: Cloudy, rain possible - 68

Make sure your home-heat is working well, dress warmly, have your vehicle prepared (tire pressure, anti-freeze, etc.), plus keep a coat with a hood and gloves in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Be safe!