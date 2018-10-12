Much Cooler Weather Headed to North Texas

If you don't like DFW weather, no problem. It's going to change, SOON!

Sister station KRLD 1080's Chief Meteorologist Dan Brounoff reports "Rain coming... and lot's of it through next Tuesday."

In addition, are you ready for this... here it comes! Get your wet and cold-weather clothing out!

TODAY - Scattered Rain & Storms - HIGH 68

Scattered Rain & Storms - TONIGHT - More Rain Possible - LOW 60

- More Rain Possible - TOMORROW - Rain & Breezy Conditions Possible - HIGH 70

- Rain & Breezy Conditions Possible - HIGH 70 SUNDAY - Rain Possible - HIGH 68

- Rain Possible - MONDAY & TUESDAY - Rain Possible - HIGHS - only 45-48!

Glad I'm in the process of moving/unpacking. Maybe I can actually find my fleece and jackets now... :).

Enjoy the wet and cool weekend!