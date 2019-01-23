Majority Of Americans Consider Their Car To Be Part Of The Family

January 23, 2019
Blake Powers
Categories: 
Blake Powers
Features
Shows

Cars are much than a mode of transport it seems.

According to a survey conducted by OnePoll found that 60% of Americans actually consider their car to be part of the family.  This includes giving cars names, which doesn't seem that farfetched, but also attributing personalities to our cars, and even talking to them regularly.  63% of those surveyed admitted that the majority of the conversations revolved around encouraging the car to go faster or perhaps make it up a steep hill.

And the relationship between a person and their car is so deep, apparently, 23% of car owners admitted they feel guilty of they drive another vehicle that isn't their own.

Via NY Post

Tags: 
Cars
Vehicle
Relationship
Personal
Road Trip
Name
Transportation

Recent Podcast Audio
Jenny Q Speaks with Marty Scott, George Harrison of Liverpool Legends: The Complete Beatles Tribute KLUVFM: On-Demand
Anna Kurian from the NTFB tells Jenny Q there are four ways to help: donate food, funds, time or your voice.  KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Messonnier from cast of Cinderella KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Jaime Zamudio Of Guest Services KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes