The "man bun" ... is done... :)

If your man or someone you know likes to wear their hair in a "man bun", time to stop!

USA Today reports the "man bun" style... can lead to premature balding!

Doctors are seeing an increasing amount of men with "traction alopecia."

Traction alopecia is caused by constantly pulling your hair into a tight bun.

Traditionally, the problem was only seen in women. However, more and more young men are experiencing acute baldness at the front of their hairline and temples due to the "man bun."

Simply put, hair roots are delicate and unable to handle the tension of continual pulling.

